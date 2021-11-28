Innovative procedure helps avoid surgery in newborns

Doctors at the KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital, Belagavi, have saved the life of three infants by performing innovative medical procedures and avoiding surgery.

In the first case, a routine scan revealed that a pregnant woman had a baby with a heart condition at the KLE Charitable Hospial in Yallur. She delivered the pre-term baby that had low birth weight of 1.9 kg. The child had difficulty in breathing and a severe dysfunction of the heart. It was diagnosed that it had a hole in the heart and narrow artery (large peri membranous VSD with coarctation of the aorta).

Paediatric Interventional Cardiologist Veeresh Manvi performed the high-risk emergency cardiac intervention procedure, “Balloon Dilation of Coarctation of Aorta”, on the 13-day-old baby.

The process was accomplished by passing a small guidewire through the femoral artery using a balloon. The narrowed aorta was enlarged to the extent that it could supply blood to the body. The baby showed steady recovery and the patient was discharged from the hospital without any complications. This is the first such procedure performed in North Karnataka, South Maharashtra and Goa on a low weight, neo-nascent infant, said KLE Society Chairman Prabhakar Kore.

In the other case, a three-day-old baby from Nippani weighing 2.5 kg had reduced urine output and a congenital heart defect, as evaluated by Dr. Manvi. He diagnosed it as critical valvular aortic stenosis with severe ventricular dysfunction. This child also underwent “Balloon Aortic Valvotomy”. Ravi Kerur administered anaesthesia.

In the third case, a baby weighing 2.9 kg had severe coarctation of the aorta and shock. Dr. Manvi conducted balloon dilatation of coarctation of the aorta. All the three babies have been discharged, said a release.