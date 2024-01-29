Innovation and design Bootcamp off to start at NIE Mysuru

January 29, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MYSURU

“Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamps (Phase II)” got off to a start at the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in Mysuru on Monday.

It’s an initiative of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) which is envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to nurture the Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurial skills of student innovators and innovation ambassadors from higher education institutes and schools.

The event will be held till February 1. The IDE Bootcamps will be conducted simultaneously across 10 locations in India.

More than 3000+ student innovators and innovation ambassadors from higher education institutes, schools, and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (PM-USPY) beneficiary students are expected to participate at 10 locations.

The National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru has been chosen as the only nodal centre in Karnataka for hosting the event out of 10 centres across India. In total, 347 students from all over the country are visiting NIE for this prestigious event out of which, 190 students are the winners of Smart India Hackathon-2023(SIH-2023), 115 participants from Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Yojana (PM-USPY) -Special Scholarship Scheme for J&K and Ladakh, and 42 Faculty Mentors.

The five-day event being conducted at NIE focuses on training the participants to develop various skills like design thinking, problem-solving contexts, preparing business plans, understanding customer personas, product design and ergonomics, lean canvas sketching, and other interesting and inspiring topics.

The speakers from various top corporate firms across the country will be addressing the participants and guiding them towards preparing business proposals. Also, there will be multiple motivational talks by various startup founders.

On the first day, the participants showcased their innovation in the exhibition, and on the fourth day, the local tour has been arranged for the participants to provide them real-world insights, networking opportunities, and creative inspiration for enhancing their entrepreneurial mindset.

On the final day, the student teams will pitch their innovations in front of expert panels consisting of startup founders, incubators, lP experts, angel investors, venture capitalists, and knowledge agencies, the release added.

NIE is accommodating a total of 347 participants from various parts of the country. All the necessary facilities required for the smooth conduct of the event have been taken. NIE has created a wonderful platform to nurture young minds who are aspiring to become successful entrepreneurs in the country through IDE Boot Camp-2024 aiming at “Vikasith Bharath” in 2047, the release said.

“We credit this IDE-Bootcamp for the successful completion of Smart India Hackathon -2023 Hardware Edition which was conducted from December 19 to December 23 here last year. The Prime Minister interacted with the participants of NIE followed by central valedictory hosted by the Institute,” NIE said.