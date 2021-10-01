Initiative of promoting rooftop solar power systems launched

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba launches drive in K.R. segment

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba on Friday launched an initiative of harnessing solar energy in K.R. constituency where more than 5,000 households are said to have evinced interest in installing roof-top solar power generation systems.

Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar was also present during the launch of the initiative in the presence of MP Pratap Simha, MLA S.A. Ramdas and others.

As an effort to minimise the use of conventional energies, the roof-top systems of varying capacity were being encouraged with installation proposed in about 5,000 households which will be supplying the surplus power generated to the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

Mr. Ramdas said an MoU will be entered into with the CESC for supplying power for the next 25 years once the installation is done. The systems would be installed with 40 per cent subsidy from the government with 10 per cent contribution from the beneficiaries. The rest would be sourced through loans from banks.

On the occasion, the Union Minister also launched the initiative of promoting e-vehicles. Electric vehicles are the best available alternative to deal with the rising fuel prices and also to minimisze pollution. The people of the constituency will get support if they wish to go for green vehicles, and also charging facilities in the constituency, he added.

Mr. Ramdas said social security schemes have been extended to 9,000 eligible persons in the constituency after conducting a survey of 81,000 households.