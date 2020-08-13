Initial police probe reveals role of SDPI in violence: Bommai

We will take action against whoever is at fault, even if it is an elected representative, says Home Minister

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said initial police investigation into the rioting in two police station limits of the city on Tuesday night has revealed the involvement of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The Police department is collecting information of its involvement in the past incidents in other parts of the State.

Four members of SDPI were arrested for their alleged role in the violence on Tuesday night.

The government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the violence. “We are investigating and collecting information about SDPI involvement in various past incidents in Mysuru and Mangaluru,” Mr. Bommai said adding that based on the information the government would take strict action against the SDPI.

He told mediapersons here on Thursday that new aspects were coming out. Declining to divulge details of the probe, he said, “Things will be made public in the coming days. But with video footage and other evidence, the involvement of the SDPI has come to the fore. We are going for in-depth investigation. We have seen from some video footage that SDPI workers came to K.G. Halli and D.J. Halli from neighbouring areas. This also we are investigating.”

On Wednesday, the SDPI had ruled out its involvement in the violence and cited delay in police action as the reason.

In a public appeal, the Home Minister asked citizens to maintain law and order. He said the government “will not rest” till the case is busted. “We will go deep into this conspiracy regardless of who is behind it.”

Mr. Bommai further said, “We will investigate the role of political parties and organisations. At the local level, we are looking at all angles such as rivalry between and within political parties. We will investigate anything and everything that caused this incident. We will take action against whoever is at fault, even if it is an elected representative”.

Three people were killed in police firing following rioting in K.G. Halli and D.J. Halli police station limits. More than 140 people have been arrested so far.