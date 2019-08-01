Induction of Ministers likely after August 6

Induction of Ministers into Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s Cabinet is likely to take place only after August 6. While it was speculated that Mr. Yediyurappa would induct Ministers this week after consulting the BJP central leadership, he is yet to travel to Delhi. Mr. Yediyurappa, who took oath as Chief Minister on July 26, has completed a week, running the government as a one-man Ministry.

While there is no clarity among State leaders on the ministerial induction, sources close to Mr. Yediyurappa say it will take some shape next week. He is likely to induct Ministers in phases. Karnataka can have a maximum ministerial size of 34 including the Chief Minister.

A section of the party leaders feel that the delay could also be due to the Supreme Court looking into the petitions by rebel MLAs from the Congress and the Janata Dal (S), who have challenged their disqualification. The party is said to be waiting to know the stand of the Supreme Court before deciding on methods of accommodating them or their family members. As it was the rebel MLAs who brought down the H.D. Kumaraswamy government by abstaining from the trust vote, Mr. Yediyurappa is reportedly keen to reward some by including them in the Ministry. However, the fact that they have been disqualified by former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar has come in the way of inducting them. The party leadership is waiting to get legal clarity on the fate of the rebels.

Sources close to Mr. Yediyurappa said the party will not wait indefinitely and he would go ahead with inclusion of at least its own members by next week.

Meanwhile, the BJP central leadership, which send a strong signal that it would not allow unilateral decisions by rejecting the candidature of Mr. Yediyurappa’s close confidante K.G. Bopaiah for the Speaker’s post, appears to have made the Chief Minister more cautious. Senior BJP leaders feel the high command is bound to have a thorough consultation on choice of candidates for the ministerial posts before giving the green signal.

Amidst all the developments, the choice of candidates has become a challenge for Mr. Yediyurappa as he has to ensure community and regional balances in representation despite earmarking certain quantum of berths for the rebels or their family members.