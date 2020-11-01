Indira Gandhi, Sardar Patel remembered across Dharwad dist.

The birth anniversaries of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former Deputy Prime Minister Vallabhbhai Patel were celebrated in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines at various government offices in the district and also by different organisations and political parties.
At the office of the district administration in Dharwad, Deputy Commisioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil and ZP CEO Dr. B. Susheela and others offered floral tributes to the portraits of Indira Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel as part of the ‘Sankalp Din’ and ‘Ekta Divas’ celebrations.
Subsequently, Mr. Patil administered the oath of ‘Sankalp Din’ and ‘Ekta Divas’ to the officials and staff of the district administration and different government offices. Meanwhile, in various government offices similar simple programmes were held.
The birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi was celebrated by members of the Congress and programmes were held by different wings of the party. At the same time members of BJP celebrated ‘Ekta Divas’ paying tribute to Sardar Patel who is considered ‘architect of united India’. The leaders recalled the revolutionary steps and views of both the leaders. In various localities in Hubballi Dharwad organisations also held similar programmes recalling the contributions of the leaders.
