Indigenous technology is essential to make a nation versatile and self-reliant, says VTU Vice-Chancellor

February 28, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Belagavi

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) celebrated National Science Day in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S. said that the day is celebrated to remember the announcement of Raman Effect by Sir C.V. Raman.

He recalled the contribution of Sri Raman to science. “Today is the day to inform society and future generations about the contribution made by Indians in the field of science and technology,” he said.

This year’s theme is “Indigenous Technology for India’s Development”.

“Indigenous technology is essential to make a nation versatile and self-reliant. This not only shows the knowledge of our nation to the world but also creates countless jobs and makes us socially and economically self-sufficient in desi products and technologies,” he said.

“Native technologies are developed based on local problems to find solutions to them. This helps us solve our own social problems, reduce dependence on technology from other countries and reduce import of technological tools. Our financial burden and inflation will be reduced and our indigenous technology can also be exported to other countries, so that India becomes a stronger nation,” he said.

“India has seen a lot of development in the last 10 years and India is ranked among the top five in the publication of research articles globally. Also, in 2015, it jumped from 81st to the 40th place in the Global Innovation Index,’‘ he said.

“We have achieved an unprecedented number of patent registrations of 90,000 in the last two decades. This is a mirror to the nation’s research and innovation power,” he said.

“Today’s students should study society around them, analyze the problems faced by common people and try to find solutions for them through indigenous technologies, instead of using their knowledge and skills to provide services to companies of any other country. In this regard, VTU aims to foster a culture of research and innovation among students and contribute to the idea of Developed India. Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation (VRIF) has been established and new ideas of students are being given tangible form and help to commercialize them,” he said.

Registrar B.E. Rangaswamy, professor Saraswati Bhusunur, Finance Officer M.A. Sapna, Chairperson, CSE Department, S.L. Deshpande and students Nanda Hiremath and Maitri Katti and others were present.