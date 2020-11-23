Indigenous IJT commences spin flight testing

The indigenous Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT), designed and developed by HAL to replace the ageing Kiran aircraft fleet of the IAF, has commenced spin flight testing in Bengaluru.

The spin testing of an aircraft is the most crucial phase of its flight testing. Accordingly, the testing will be gradually progressed to assess the behaviour of the aircraft till six turn spins to either side to meet the targeted requirement.

According to a release by HAL, the IJT has already been tested to its full envelope in terms of speed, altitude, and load factor and has also been integrated with drop tanks as well as bombs.

For the spin test, HAL has redesigned the aircraft by moving the vertical tail aft and extending the rudder surface. These changes for ensuring a satisfactory spin behaviour required extensive redesign of the rear fuselage and the rudder. The changes have been incorporated in two aircraft with the involvement and clearance from certification agencies at every stage. Post modification, the two aircraft underwent significant flight tests to assess the general handling with the new configuration of fin and rudder.

During the first flight, initially the aircraft was taken through one turn spin to the left and to the right to test the spin characteristics, stated the release