India’s GCC model, innovation, tech expertise attractions for global markets: Goldman Sachs, Kyndryl

The GCC (global capability centre) model is redefining what it means to operate as influencers and innovative thought leaders within global organisations, said John Waldron, president and chief operating officer, Goldman Sachs Group, in a virtual meet on Wednesday.

In his keynote address on ‘Harnessing the Global Innovation through Capability Center Model’ at Bengaluru Technology Summit–2021 (BTS), he said, “We are encouraged by the significant progress across India in applying cutting-edge technology to build products and solutions to serve the domestic and the world markets.” India is home to over 1,000 GCCs of global companies and almost half of them are in Bengaluru.

“Goldman Sachs’s success in building best-in-class GCC and deep fintech hubs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad have been driven by a couple of critical factors. The first and most important one is the investment we make in our people, and the talent of this country while the other key enabler of our success has been connectivity,” Mr. Waldron said. Goldman Sachs’s GCC currently has over 8,000 employees across Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

“Together, they represent one of the firm’s deepest fintech hubs, with established track records across engineering, emerging technologies as well as business execution,” he said.

Also speaking at BTS, Martin Schroter, chairman and CEO, Kyndryl, the $19 billion infrastructure services business of IBM which was recently spun off as a separate entity, said, the world had been increasingly turning towards India as a leader in pushing innovation and nurturing technical expertise.

“India is burning with innovative ideas and the country has helped industries transform globally. The BTS reflects the tech mindset of Karnataka. We are keen to partner with India in building next-gen of digital infrastructure for the entire country,” Mr. Schroter said.

Kyndryl was working towards building the next-generation digital infrastructure across India by supporting complex infrastructure in areas such as banking, telecom, and supply chain that were key to providing citizen-centric services across the country, he said.

“It is important for people to have access to digital tools that will offer them economic opportunities. After all, we all compete in an economy, but live in a society,” he said. The company found purpose in the country’s robust mission for digitisation and it had invested in creating 1,000s of jobs in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram, it said.