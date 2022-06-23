Indian woman cricketer renews leopard adoption at Mysuru zoo

Veda Krishnamurthy pays fee of ₹50,000; it is for one year

Indian woman cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy from Bengaluru has renewed adoption of a leopard (Bhavana) at the Mysuru zoo under the animal adoption scheme for another one year.

The zoo management thanked the cricketer for the renewal of adoption from June 23, 2022 to June 22, 2023 by making the payment of ₹50,000.

“The interest shown by Ms. Veda Krishnamurthy in the animal adoption scheme is commendable. Her valuable contribution to this noble cause will inspire others like charitable bodies, institutions and individuals to take part in the scheme,” said Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

The zoo received a lot of help from animal lovers and others, including politicians, who gave donations and adopted animals and birds over the last two years due to drop in footfalls in view of pandemic. More than ₹3.5 crore came in the form of donations and adoptions, helping the zoo management to manage the COVID-19 crisis.

The zoo management had written to all major industries and businesses seeking help, either in the form of donation or adoption of animals, to help it overcome the crisis triggered by COVID-19. The zoo needs about ₹24 crore annually for maintenance, animal feeds and staff salaries. The zoo has around 1,450 animals and birds of 151 species.

A mobile app has been launched for donations towards the maintenance of animals and meeting other expenditures besides paying the staff salaries. Donations and adoptions can be made using the app.