‘Indian pet industry likely to be worth ₹20,000 crore by 2025’

August 23, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

Observing that the pet industry is likely to be worth around ₹20,000 crore in India by 2025, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Tuesday said the State government was committed to supporting initiatives that promote research, education, and dissemination of best practices in the pet industry.

Addressing the international conference “VETopia -2023” organised by the Pet Practitioners’ Association of Karnataka in collaboration with the National Veterinary Foundation, he said: “Earlier, veterinary care was confined to mere medical treatment. Now, It has transformed into a comprehensive approach that encompasses preventive care, nutrition, behaviour management, and emotional well-being.”

The two-day event, which began on Tuesday, was attended by more than 600 veterinary doctors and 70 health tech companies across India.