India has huge potential for exports of value-added agricultural products: Shobha Karandlaje

Karnataka invites foreign industry participants to introduce affordable mechanised farming, given farmland holdings in the State are small, says Minister Nirani.

Indian farmers need affordable machinery and technologies to expand production and come up with value-added products for export markets, said Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in Bengaluru, on September 2.

Speaking at the 7th International Exhibition and Conference EIMA Agrimach India 2022 in Bengaluru, the Minister said the country currently produced 314 million metric tonnes of cereals and 334 million metric tonnes of fruits and vegetables. However, she said, the country required affordable and quality food processing, agri-marketing and agri-export avenues to create value for the country’s agri-produce.

Ms. Karandlaje encouraged equipment manufacturers and technology developers to manufacture food-processing machinery so that food waste is reduced. “Instead of wasting, through processing and value addition, the food could be exported to nations with limited food production avenues,” she added.

She also noted that with 2023 being the ‘International year of millets’, India could step up exports as the country was the leading producer of millets.

Murugesh R. Nirani, Minister of Large and Medium Industries said increased efforts were needed for technology improvement, adoption, and exports in the food sector. We want foreign industry participants to introduce affordable mechanised farming, given farmland holdings in Karnatka are small,’‘ said the Minister.

Noting the enhanced adoption of modern technologies such as IoT, AI and ML in agriculture, K. Ullas Kamath, Chairman, FICCI Karnataka State Council, said that Indian agriculture and allied sector were on the verge of adopting modern technologies such as IoT, AI and ML.

“Indian and foreign agrotech players can play a vital role in supplying these advanced technologies. At the moment, there are few players in the market, but the presence of six to seven million farmers in the country exhibits a huge opportunity for private and foreign entities,’‘ said Mr. Kamath.