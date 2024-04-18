GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Incumbent BJP MP Umesh Jadhav files nomination papers in Kalaburagi  

Dr. Jadhav visits several temples in the city before taking out a massive rally

April 18, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP Umesh Jadhav, accompanied by State party president B.Y. Vijayendra and other leaders, taking out a rally before filing his nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

BJP MP Umesh Jadhav, accompanied by State party president B.Y. Vijayendra and other leaders, taking out a rally before filing his nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

It was an absolute show of strength rally by sitting BJP MP and candidate Umesh Jadhav who filed his nomination papers for the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.

Dr. Jadhav visited several temples in the city before taking out the massive rally.

The rally started from Nagareshwar School in the Nehru Gunj area and took more than four hours to reach the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where Dr. Jadhav filed his nomination papers.

A large crowd participating in the rally taken out by BJP MP Umesh Jadhav when he filed his nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

A large crowd participating in the rally taken out by BJP MP Umesh Jadhav when he filed his nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A large number of party workers and supporters, dressed in traditional attire and Banjara clothes, danced and sang on the streets at various junctions throughout the 4 km rally.

Prominent leaders, including BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi and the former Minister Arvind Limbavali, participated in the rally.

While local leaders, including MLA Basavaraj Mattimod, MLC B.G. Patil, BJP district rural unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi, urban unit president Chandrakant Patil, the former MLC Amarnath Patil, Nitin Guttedar, Janata Dal(S) district president Balraj Guttedar and Janata Dal(S) leader Krishna Reddy, accompanied Dr. Jadhav throughout the rally.

Massive traffic snarls and congestion were reported on several arterial stretches in the city till noon. Some of the connecting roads were temporarily shut for vehicles, while others witnessed diversion due to the rally.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.