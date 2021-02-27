Include roots, tubers in diet: DC

Deputy Commissioner of Dhawad Nitesh Patil has stressed the need for returning to traditional foods by including millets and tubers in the diet.
He was inaugurating the two-day “Roots and Tuber Mela’ organised by Gandhi Peace Foundation and ‘Sahaja Samruddhi’ at Gandhi Pratishtana in Dharwad on Saturday.
Mr. Patil said as our ancestors had the habit of consuming traditional foods like tubers and roots and had developed a healthy lifestyle, they could live for a century. However, excessive use of chemical fertilisers in cultivation and the junk food culture had resulted in mankind inviting several diseases, he said.
The Deputy Commissioner said that because of the changed lifestyle and unhealthy food habits, children were facing problems of obesity and diabetes, which was alarming.
He said it was time people went back to the traditional healthy foods and introduced it to children. He said excluding sweet potato, most children did not have much knowledge on roots and tubers, which were rich in fibre and vitamins, and called on parents to make children aware of their benefits.
Sanjiv Kulkarni of Gandhi Peace Foundation, Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samruddha, Shankar Halagatti, and others were present.
Over 30 varieties of roots and tubers grown in Joida and other parts of Uttar Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts are on display at the mela. Food items prepared from tuber will also be on display on Sunday. The mela will conclude on Sunday evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath