In booths with low turnout, govt. to paste vote pledge stickers on every house

April 15, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BBMP to paste stickers on houses for election awareness.

BBMP to paste stickers on houses for election awareness. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Booth-level officials will carry out door-to-door campaigning pasting stickers on doors of homes informing them of April 26 being the voting day in booths that saw low voter turnout in the previous election.

Holding a videoconference with officials, District Election Officer Tushar Giri Nath directed officials to make all efforts to boost voter turnout in the city this time. He also instructed officials to distribute voters’ slips and guide in a speedy manner and deploy supervisors to oversee door-to-door awareness campaigns. The voter sticker has the polling date printed prominently and a pledge that says they will vote for sure.

Special Commissioner (Election Division) Selvamani said the second stage of training for polling booth officials will be held on Wednesday.

