Implement demands of guest lecturers, Kumaraswamy tells Govt.

Janata Dal (S) leader and former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy has urged the Government to implement the demands of guest lecturers who have been protesting for regularisation of their services.

Pointing out that over 14,500 guest lecturers in various degree colleges of Karnataka were getting only ₹11,000 to ₹13,000 per month as salary, he said this was lower than the minimum/basic salary prescribed by the Government.

Pointing out that Karnataka was in the process of implementing new education policy and that the Prime Minister wanted the country to become the world leader, he wondered if it was proper to make so many lecturers to work for such a meagre salary when the country had set such ambitious plans.

Seeking to draw the attention of the Government on the protest being launched by these guest lecturers since December 1, he urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan to hold consultations with them and implement their demands on humanitarian grounds.