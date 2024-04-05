  Imperative to promote Mysuru’s industrial growth without diluting its heritage, says Yaduveer  

April 05, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said here on Friday that it was imperative to ensure industrial growth of Mysuru by promoting IT, tourism, and related sectors without compromising on the city’s essential characteristics.

His campaign on Friday for the Lok Sabha elections focused mainly on the student community and the first-time voters and hence he visited a few educational institutions in the city.

Interacting with the students of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mr. Yaduveer said promoting Mysuru’s growth was essential to retain the local talent which was at present being lost to Bengaluru and other cities.

While development of industries in the IT sector and related fields was a must, it was also important to retain the characteristic features of both Mysuru and Kodagu known for tradition, heritage and natural beauty, he added.

Mr. Yaduveer stressed the need for skill development as well. He said while it was five per cent in India, countries like South Korea had achieved 95 per cent and going forward this would be a focus area.

He touched upon infrastructure development including development of the Mysuru airport so as to draw more investment besides abetting tourism promotion.

Mysuru could be a conduit to explore other places including Kodagu, Bandipur, Nagarahole, BRT Tiger Reserve and a host of other places, he added.

In the interaction session with the students Mr. Yaduveer, in reply to a question on promoting lesser-known places of tourist interest, said that growth has to be organic and not on a scale that is not sustainable.

On Mysuru’s decline in clean city rankings and whether he would strive to improve it in case he was elected as an MP, Mr. Yaduveer said apart from taking steps that merit importance, what was essential was to bring about a behavioural change among people and said that students have an important role in it.

In reply to a question on whether he would be in a position to implement the projects or works as he did not have the same freedom that his forefathers as kings enjoyed theirs was the last word, Mr. Yaduveer said even the kings did not enjoy absolute powers.

Citing the example of KRS dam construction Mr. Yaduveer said there were myriad obstacles put forth by the Madras Presidency all of which were overcome. Surmounting challenges and transcending differences was what leadership was all about, he added.

Mr. Yaduveer fielded questions on conservation of Devaraja Market and other heritage buildings, encouragement to sports, etc. Prof. Sadashive Gowda, principal, VVCE and others were present.

Mr. Yaduveer also reached out to the students of Sapient College, Mahajana’s College, GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women and MIT Degree College as part of his student outreach effort.