I’m hopeful BJP will retain Mandya seat for LS polls: Sumalatha

February 23, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MYSURU

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Friday said she is hopeful that the BJP would retain the Mandya Parliamentary Seat in the seat-sharing exercise with the JD(S) and added that the BJP high command would make an announcement on the seat soon.

The BJP-backed Independent Ms. Sumalatha stated that she would be fighting the ensuing LS polls without elaborating on the constituency amidst the JD(S)‘ hectic lobbying for Mandya seat with the BJP.

“I do not want to comment on the hearsay on the Mandya seat that the JD(S) will get the seat under the seat-sharing agreement. Nothing can be said unless an official announcement comes from the BJP high command. The JD(S) leaders were hopeful of fighting from Mandya but the final decision is yet to be announced,” Ms. Sumalatha told reporters in Mandya.

When her reaction was sought to the reported statement by Nikhil Kumaraswamy after he and his father and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the seat-sharing, the MP said that it was obvious for them to speak in their favour but a confirmation on this was yet to come. “I am confident that the BJP will retain the seat,” she replied.

The Mandya MP said she was seeking BJP ticket for bolstering the party in Mandya. “I am seeking the ticket solely for the people of Mandya. My fight is not for the ticket but for Mandya though I could have explored various other options for securing a ticket for fighting the upcoming polls,” Ms. Sumalatha stated.

Speculations are rife in Mandya that JD(S) would be fighting the polls in Mandya with the BJP reported to have agreed to the demand from the JD(S) for three Lok Sabha seats in Old Mysore region. Mandya is one of the seats besides Hassan and Kolar. However, there has been no formal announcement from either party.

It may be mentioned here that Ms. Sumalatha had earlier urged the BJP high command to retain the Mandya seat. She had met the top BJP leaders in New Delhi in connection with her contest from Mandya on the BJP symbol.