Illegal layouts in Mysuru: Upalokayukta seeks report

Upalokayukta B.S. Patil directed Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar to submit a report on the proliferation of illegal layouts in Mysuru taluk. The issue came up during the hearing of public grievances in the city on Friday. The Upalokayukta took up the case on a suo moto basis given the seriousness of the issue and asked the DC to submit a report.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Patil said the nature of violations could range from construction of building without securing licenses or creating layouts without land conversion. “We have asked the DC to prevent the proliferation of such layouts and also submit a report within a reasonable time,” he added.

When pointed out that there were complaints pertaining to proliferation of illegal constructions atop Chamundi Hills as well, the Upalokayukta said there were no specific complaints in this regard. He received as many as 70 complaints during the day-long hearing, of which specific directions were issued in 27 cases. With regard to the rest, the hearing was put off pending additional information for which time has been given to officials to procure the same. The date of the next hearing would be announced later.

Concerned officials were directed to be present during the hearings. “This will also help the officials apprise themselves of the nature of grievances and cases that could arise in the respective departments and help them resolve the same,” said Mr. Patil. He said similar hearings would be conducted in other parts of the State as well and he began with Mysuru.