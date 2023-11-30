HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Illegal abortions: CID probe ordered

November 30, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The government has ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into illegal abortions in private hospitals/clinics in the State.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke to Home Minister G. Parameshwara and advised that such a probe be ordered.

Earlier in the day, Mandya district in-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said that he would discuss with the Chief Minister the feasibility of transferring the female foeticide case to the CID.

A few days ago, the Bengaluru police arrested a doctor and his lab technician who allegedly performed around 900 illegal abortions in the last three years.

Dr. Chandan Ballal and his lab technician, Nisar, allegedly charged around ₹30,000 for each abortion which they carried out at a hospital in Mysuru. Both of them were taken into custody last week.

On Wednesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the Health Commissioner had been asked to seek reports from the district health officers of Mandya and Mysuru and take suitable action with regard to the illegal abortions in both the districts.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.