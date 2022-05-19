Karnataka

II PU results in June 3rd week

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has said that the II pre-university examination results will be announced in the third week of June.

“Evaluation of II PU answer scripts will start on May 25 and we are planning to complete it [evaluation] before June 15,” he said on Thursday.


