II PUC results: Pass percentage improves but Mysuru ranks 17th among districts

April 10, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Despite Mysuru being known as an education hub since historical times, it ranked 17th among the districts in the State in the II PUC examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

However, the district’s pass percentage has improved from 79.89 last year to 83.13 this year providing a reason to smile for the PU board authorities.

In all, 30,756 freshers appeared for the examination this year, of whom 25,556 passed, shoring up the percentage of those who cleared the examination to 83.13.

The pass percentage was highest in Science stream and of the 13,865 students who appeared for the examination, 12,297 cleared it. The pass percentage in science is 88.69.

In the Commerce stream, there were 10,341 candidates who appeared for the examination, of whom 8,706 cleared it with the pass percentage being 84.19.

The number of students who appeared from the Arts stream was 6,550, of whom 4563 cleared the exams taking the pass percentage to 69.66.

No stone unturned

Mariswamy, Deputy Director of PU Board in Mysuru, said that the authorities had taken all measures to further shore up the ranking including conducting special classes for students who were on the borderline, identification of weak spots, conducting mock tests etc. While the ranking among the districts is low, there is an improvement in pass percentage from 79.89 last year to 83.13 this year due to all the efforts of the teachers, Mr. Mariswamy added.

As usual, the performance of girls was better than boys. A total of 18,308 girls appeared for the examination of whom 15,653 cleared the same with a pass percentage of 85.5. Similarly, 15,568 boys appeared for the examination against which 11,188 of them cleared the same taking the pass percentage to 71.87.

Urban versus rural students

The gap between the performance of the urban students compared to their counter parts from rural areas is not much. While 26,885 students appeared from urban areas, 22,579 of them passed, 83.98 being the pass percentage. Likewise, 3,871 students appeared for the examination from rural areas of whom 2,987 cleared the same, the pass percentage being 77.16.

Among individual colleges, many institutes have reported impressive performances. For instance, 646 students from Sadvidya Composite PU College appeared for the II PUC examination of whom 634 have passed. From the Science stream, there were 536 students of whom 258 secured a distinction and 241 passed with a first class. There were 110 students from the Commerce stream and all of them cleared the examination. Of these, 68 passed with a distinction while 40 passed with a first class. Swathi S Bhat scored 594 out of 600 in Commerce while J. Punith scored 589/600 in Science stream.

GSSS Badriprasadji Pre-University College achieved 100% results and out of the 71 students who appeared, 50% have secured distinction, and the rest have secured first class.