II PU supplementary exam from today

The Department of Pre-University Education will conduct II PU supplementary examinations from August 12 in 307 centres across the State. On Friday, Kannada and Arabic Language exams will be held and a total of 1,85,449 students have enrolled for the examination. A total 307 joint chiefs, 307 sitting squads, and 67 flying squads have been appointed.


