II PU exam in Karnataka postponed by five days

Exam will be held from April 22 to May 11; new draft timetable released

The Department of Pre-University Education has postponed the II PUC examination by five days to avoid a clash with JEE Mains. As per the revised draft timetable released on Wednesday, the exam will be held from April 22 to May 11. It had earlier been scheduled between April 16 and May 6. In a press release, the department stated that in the wake of the National Testing Agency’s decision to conduct the first session of JEE exam from April 16 to 24, the dates have been revised. Students and parents can send objections till March 5. Objections can be sent to jdexam.dpue@gmail.com.



