IDE Bootcamp to be held at NIE in Mysuru from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2

January 27, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

NIE in Mysuru will be hosting one of the Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamps to be organised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) simultaneously across 10 locations in India from January 29 to February 2.

The Bootcamps are aimed at nurturing innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills of student innovators and innovation ambassadors from higher education institutes and schools.

“It’s an honour and proud privilege that The National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru has been chosen as the only nodal centre in Karnataka for hosting this event out of 10 centres across India. Totally 347 students from all over the country will be visiting NIE for this prestigious event out of which, 190 students from winners of Smart India Hackathon-2023(SIH-2023), 115 participants from Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Yojana (PM-USPY) -Special Scholarship Scheme for J&K and Ladakh and 42 Faculty Mentors are participating in this event,” said a statement from NIE.

The five-day event to be held at NIE focuses on training the participants to develop various skills like “Design Thinking towards problem-solving contexts, Preparing Business Plans, Understanding Customer Personas, Product Design and Ergonomics, Lean Canvas Sketching, etc.”

The speakers from various top corporate firms across the country will be addressing the participants and guiding them towards preparing business proposal. Also there will be multiple motivational talks by various startup founders.

“On the first day, the participants will showcase their innovation in the exhibition, and on the fourth day the local tour has been arranged for the participants to provide them with real-world insights, networking opportunities, and creative inspiration, enhancing their entrepreneurial mindset. On the final day the student teams will pitch their innovations in front of expert panels consisting of startup founders, incubators, lP experts, angel Investors and VCs and knowledge agencies,” said the statement.