Id to be celebrated on May 3

Id-ul-Fitr that marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan will be celebrated across the State on Tuesday.

A release from the Moon Sighting Committee in Bengaluru said that the moon was not sighted in Bengaluru and other districts of Karnataka due to heavy rain. It said that the moon was not sighted anywhere in India. The meeting was chaired by Hazrat Moulana Sagheer Ahmed Khan Rashadi, convener of the committee.

Sources said that the decision of the committee will now be communicated to the State Government for declaration of a holiday. Earlier, owing to confusion about the moon sighting, the State Government on Saturday declared Monday as the holiday for Id even before the committee could meet and decide on the day of the festival.