Karnataka

IAF officer visits Airmen Training School

Air Officer Commanding in Chief, IAF Training Command, Air Marshal R.D. Mathur, receiving a guard of honour at Airmen Training School, Sambra, in Belagavi.  

Air Officer Commanding in Chief, IAF Training Command, Air Marshal R.D. Mathur, arrived in Belagavi for a two-day visit to the Airmen Training School in Sambra on Wednesday.

Air Commodore S.D. Mukul, Air Officer Commanding, ATS, received him.

He inspected various facilities at the centre and interacted with officers and trainees.

He emphasised the need to impart high quality training in view of the technological advances.

He asked trainees to sustain the steep learning curve and become fully effective air warriors on completion of their training, according to a release.

