I went to the Congress as I was denied BJP ticket, says Shettar

March 28, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Belagavi

“I had joined the Congress as I was upset with the BJP for denying me ticket for the Assembly elections. I had also expressed my displeasure against some leaders for denying me an opportunity. But now the situation is different. Everything is settled and I am back where I belong,” BJP candidate from Belagavi and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“It is true that I had opposed some policies and programmes of the BJP and some BJP leaders. However, it is different now. Senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, spoke to me. All is well now,” he told reporters.

Asked whether the voter should vote for him or for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections, he said that the country needs Mr. Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time. “I request the people of Belagavi to vote for him, the party candidate, to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again,” he said.

He said that he had never committed injustice against Belagavi. He denied allegations of shifting or diverting programmes, schemes or projects from Belagavi to Hubballi. “Some people are saying I am an outsider as I was not born here. Those are minor issues. What matters is how I have contributed to the State and district. As Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition and district in-charge Minister, I have worked hard for the development of Belagavi,” he said.

He said that he will work with the Union government and get funds and projects for Belagavi after being elected.

He also said that issues like outsider-insider should not be discussed and those concerning nationalism and development of the nation should be discussed instead.

He criticised the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah saying that it has emptied the State’s Exchequer in the name of providing guarantees. “There is no money for development. I believe Mr. Siddaramaiah will have to resign after the Lok Sabha elections as he has lost people’s trust. I have information that his own MLAs will rebel against him,” he said.