GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I was inspired by Modi to join politics: Yaduveer

March 26, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate for Mysore-Kodagu LS seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Tuesday said he entered politics inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Wadiyar said he had heard that politics is not everybody’s cup of tea but hard work and problems in politics are nothing in front of the Prime Minister who is an inspiration for us, Mr. Wadiyar said, addressing the party workers.

Speaking at a social convention organised by the BJP OBC Morcha, he said the way the Prime Minister is working for the country’s development, problems we come across are nothing seeing Mr. Modi’s working and his development agenda. All of us have to work for Mr. Modi and his development vision, he added.

Reiterating that he would have an office outside the palace and address the grievances like any other MP, he said the people can still come to the palace to watch Dasara, watch illumination and visit to the temples inside the palace premises. “Nevertheless, I will have an office outside the office where I will be meeting the people and discussing their grievances,” he said, in response to the criticism on how to access him if he gets elected since he being the scion of the erstwhile royal family and lives in the palace.

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, also addressed the convention and gave a call for strengthening the hands of Mr. Modi.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, State OBC Morcha president R. Raghu, State BJP vice-president M. Rajendra, city BJP president L. Nagendra, Mysuru rural president L.R. Mahadevaswamy and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.