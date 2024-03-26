I was inspired by Modi to join politics: Yaduveer

March 26, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP candidate for Mysore-Kodagu LS seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Tuesday said he entered politics inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Wadiyar said he had heard that politics is not everybody’s cup of tea but hard work and problems in politics are nothing in front of the Prime Minister who is an inspiration for us, Mr. Wadiyar said, addressing the party workers.

Speaking at a social convention organised by the BJP OBC Morcha, he said the way the Prime Minister is working for the country’s development, problems we come across are nothing seeing Mr. Modi’s working and his development agenda. All of us have to work for Mr. Modi and his development vision, he added.

Reiterating that he would have an office outside the palace and address the grievances like any other MP, he said the people can still come to the palace to watch Dasara, watch illumination and visit to the temples inside the palace premises. “Nevertheless, I will have an office outside the office where I will be meeting the people and discussing their grievances,” he said, in response to the criticism on how to access him if he gets elected since he being the scion of the erstwhile royal family and lives in the palace.

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, also addressed the convention and gave a call for strengthening the hands of Mr. Modi.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, State OBC Morcha president R. Raghu, State BJP vice-president M. Rajendra, city BJP president L. Nagendra, Mysuru rural president L.R. Mahadevaswamy and others were present.