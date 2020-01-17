Karnataka

I-T search on Rashmika Mandanna’s house

The residence of actor Rashmika Mandanna at Kukkloor village in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district, where the I-T raids were conducted on Thursday.

The residence of actor Rashmika Mandanna at Kukkloor village in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district, where the I-T raids were conducted on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

She wasn’t at home during the operation

Income Tax Department conducted search-and-seizure operations at the residence of multilingual actor Rashmika Mandanna in Kukkloor village, Virajpet, Kodagu on Thursday.

Father questioned

The searches began around 7.30 a.m. with the arrival of a group of 10 I-T officials from Mysuru. Sources said her father, Madan Mandanna, was alone at home at the time. I-T officials served a notice directing her to return home and join the search operation. However, she could not join the probe as she was out of town. She appeared before the Income Tax Department officials late on Thursday night, sources said.

Sources in the I-T Department said Ms. Rashmika had recently acted in several big budget Telugu films.

She is suspected to have suppressed her true extent of income. On Thursday, I-T officials not only searched the actor’s residence but also other properties, including a community hall owned by the family in Virajpet.

Ms. Rashmika, 23, debuted in 2016 with the Kannada film Kirik Party.

She has acted with well-known Kannada actors, including Puneeth Rajkumar in Anjaniputra, with Darshan in Yajamana, and with Ganesh in Chamak. She later acted in several Telugu films, including ones with leading stars Mahesh Babu, Vijay Devarakonda, and Allu Arjun.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, where she is paired with Mahesh Babu, has hit the screens. Her other famous Telugu films include Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 12:35:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/i-t-search-on-rashmika-mandannas-house/article30579512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY