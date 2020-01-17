I-T search on Rashmika Mandanna’s house

Income Tax Department conducted search-and-seizure operations at the residence of multilingual actor Rashmika Mandanna in Kukkloor village, Virajpet, Kodagu on Thursday.

Father questioned

The searches began around 7.30 a.m. with the arrival of a group of 10 I-T officials from Mysuru. Sources said her father, Madan Mandanna, was alone at home at the time. I-T officials served a notice directing her to return home and join the search operation. However, she could not join the probe as she was out of town. She appeared before the Income Tax Department officials late on Thursday night, sources said.

Sources in the I-T Department said Ms. Rashmika had recently acted in several big budget Telugu films.

She is suspected to have suppressed her true extent of income. On Thursday, I-T officials not only searched the actor’s residence but also other properties, including a community hall owned by the family in Virajpet.

Ms. Rashmika, 23, debuted in 2016 with the Kannada film Kirik Party.

She has acted with well-known Kannada actors, including Puneeth Rajkumar in Anjaniputra, with Darshan in Yajamana, and with Ganesh in Chamak. She later acted in several Telugu films, including ones with leading stars Mahesh Babu, Vijay Devarakonda, and Allu Arjun.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, where she is paired with Mahesh Babu, has hit the screens. Her other famous Telugu films include Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.