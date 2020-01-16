Karnataka

I-T raid at actor Rashmika Mandanna’s residence

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Rashmika Mandanna, 23, is a leading heroine and has acted in several Kannada and Telugu films over the last four years.

Income Tax officials are conducting a search-and-seizure operation at the residence of actor Rashmika Mandanna in Virajpet, Kodagu district.

A team of IT officials from Bengaluru landed up at the house at around 7:30 a.m. There is no information whether Rashmika is in the house or not.

Her most recent film Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu is in the theatres now.

