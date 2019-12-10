I refuse to accept the process of enumeration in NRC: Sasikanth Senthil

Strongly condemning the proposed extension of National Register of Citizens (NRC) to the entire country, former bureaucrat Sasikanth Senthil who had recently resigned from the post of Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, on Tuesday, said he had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah declaring that he would “refuse to accept the process of the enumeration in NRC by not submitting the requisite documents”. He also expressed his readiness to “accept the action by the Indian State” for his “disobedience.

“I refuse to accept the process of enumeration in NRC by not submitting the requisite documents to prove my citizenship and [am] willing to accept the action taken by the Indian State for my disobedience. If the State chooses to declare me as a non-citizen, I would also be happy to fill up the many detention centres that you are building all over the country,” he said in the letter adding that he “would accept the incarceration with all humbleness than to wait at the sidelines as a mute spectator to the communal profiling and disenfranchising of [his] fellow humans.”

Terming the tabling of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) as a communal bill, the former IAS official told the Union Home Minister: “Tabling of CAB in Parliament and the approval of it in the Lok Sabha marks the darkest day in the history of modern India. Your vehement defence of the bill on the floor of the House revealed a lot about the core ideology of hatred that drives your government. I feel completely ashamed that as a country that we have let down our Muslim and Adivasi brothers and sisters and have not succeeded in assuaging their fears about the secular ethos of the country. We have been asking you to understand the larger ramifications of this communal bill and NRC and have been trying in all peaceful methods to convince your government. The passing of this bill in the Lok Sabha has left a deep scar in the belief of already marginalised people and along with the NRC is surely an attempt to profile Muslims and Adivasis akin to the Asiatic Registration Act in South Africa and the Nurenberg laws of Germany. After hitting deaf ears, we have no option other than to start a satyagraha/ civil disobedience against this communal bill (CAB) and NRC”.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s fighting against a draconian law in South Africa, Mr. Senthil concluded the letter by exuding the confidence that every citizen of the country who would relate to his feelings would take a similar path.

“I am sure that every citizen of this great country who would relate to my feelings would certainly follow the path shown by our Father of the Nation in South Africa in fighting a draconian law aimed at dehumanising people for political gain. As a former civil servant, I would advise you to increase the capacity of your detention centres, as many of us would fill it up before you succeed in your agenda. In the coming days, you would realise that this country is the making of people who stand for one another and would fight every attempt by any authority to divide us. You would have to move through some of us who would stand in the front to stall your progress at unleashing atrocities towards the marginalised. So, keep your strategy ready,” he told the Home Minister.

Speaking to The Hindu later in the day, Mr. Senthil made it once again clear that he would defy the NRC process even after it gets Parliament nod to become a law.

“Only those who have documents to prove their citizenship will be able to submit them. There are millions of people in this country, such as those belonging to tribal and nomadic communities and masses living at the bottom layers of the society struggling to earn their daily bread. The entire process of NRC is aimed at targeting the already marginalised sections and making them non-citizens in their own land overnight. The experience in Assam where the NRC was carried out speaks volumes about the inefficiency of the system. If one sees it along with CAB, it is clear that there is a communal overtone to this effort. I would defy the NRC process even if it gets Parliament nod to register my protest against the communal designs. Today, I have emailed my letter to the Union Home Ministry registering my protest and will send the same letter by post as well,”