I PU admission intake limit enhanced
The Department of Pre-University Education has given permission to increase the admission limit of students for I PUC classes from 80 to 100 for this academic year.
The Director of PU Department has issued a circular allowing the enrollment of 20 additional students in I PU for a maximum of 2 sections per combination while ensuring that the college has necessary infrastructure.
