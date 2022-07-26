Karnataka

I PU admission intake limit enhanced

The Department of Pre-University Education has given permission to increase the admission limit of students for I PUC classes from 80 to 100 for this academic year.

The Director of PU Department has issued a circular allowing the enrollment of 20 additional students in I PU for a maximum of 2 sections per combination while ensuring that the college has necessary infrastructure.


