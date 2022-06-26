‘I never seek Muslim votes’, says Eshwarappa

Former Minister and BJP MLA K.S. Eshwarappa has said he never went to Muslim streets in Shivamogga city to seek their votes and and would never go in future.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Sunday, Mr. Eshwarappa, who represents Shivamogga city in the Assembly, said in most places the BJP was not dependent on the Muslim votes to win. “In Shivamogga city, I have never gone to Muslim streets and I will never go”, he said.

Leaders of the Congress had been criticising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha hoping that the Muslims would support the party. “Let them take their support. We are not worried about that. People of the Hindu community are politically matured”, he said.