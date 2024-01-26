I had sounded caution a year ago, says Satish Jarkiholi

January 26, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Belagavi

“I had sounded caution about various issues a year ago. It includes induction of leaders and other things,” KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said, responding to the resignation of MLC Jagadish Shettar to go back to the BJP.

“We all knew that we had come to power with a majority. But we have to remain vigilant for five years. I had said this a year ago,” he said.

“However, developments like one leader changing his party affiliation does not affect the political prospects of any party. Mr. Shettar’s exit does not affect the Congress. I am sure of that,” he said.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that he is not unhappy at the process of appointment of legislators to boards and corporation. “The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister are taking decisions after much deliberation,” he said.

He said that he had no information about the BJP offering to provide an important position to Laxman Savadi to lure him back. Mr. Jarkiholi said that the discussion on the appointment of the Deputy Chief Ministers in the State will be taken up after the Lok Sabha polls.

In Vijayapura, district in-charge Minister M.B. Patil said that the Congress will not suffer due to the exit of Mr. Shettar. He also said that he is confident that Mr. Savadi will not leave the party.

“I was involved in the process to get Mr. Shettar to the Congress, as he was feeling insulted in the BJP. We made him an MLC, though he lost the Assembly polls. But I do not know what made him take this drastic step. I do not know if the BJP offered him a favour or threatened him with some serious consequences, if he did not rejoin it. It is for Mr. Shettar to speak about it,” he said.

“The people will give their verdict about such political developments, rather than we commenting about it,” he said.