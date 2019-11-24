Karnataka

I didn’t specify which government will be saved: Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who had earlier announced he would work to save the BJP government to prevent midterm polls in the State, on Sunday said that he had only said “protect the government” and not specified which government.

Speaking to reporters here during a poll rally, he said he would work to prevent midterm polls because the people of the State were in trouble. “I said that I would prevent the fall of the government. But I did not say which government.”

The December 9 results of the byelections for 15 Assembly constituencies will decide which government will be saved, he said.

In recent weeks, JD(S) leaders have been talking about supporting the BJP government in case it fails to win six seats to go past the halfway mark, reasoning that the recent floods and rains that left lakhs of people devastated should not be followed so soon by midterm polls.

