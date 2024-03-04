GIFT a SubscriptionGift
I believe Siddaramaiah will complete five-year-term, says Yathindra

March 04, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

“The talks on the change in leadership of the Congress government after the Lok Sabha polls are all just rumours. I believe Siddaramaiah will complete his five-year term,” former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah has said.

Mr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, spoke to presspersons at Halli Mysuru village in Holenarasipur on Monday. Answering a question about a change in leadership, he said, “There is no such development. It is quite common for some MLAs to say that their leader will become Chief Minister. During the BJP’s rule, there were many aspirants for the Chief Minister’s post. And their supporters also expressed such wishes.”

The former MLA praised his father, stating that he fulfilled the promise of five guarantees within nine months of coming to power, and gave a good Budget to the State. “The BJP people said that the State would go bankrupt with the implementation of the guarantee schemes. However, the Chief Minister has proved them wrong,” he said.

Asked about his contest for Lok Sabha polls, Yathindra Siddaramaiah said he was not an aspirant of the Congress ticket to contest for Mysuru seat. “I have not sought a ticket. I am not an aspirant. Let us see what the party high-command decides,” he said.

