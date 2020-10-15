Karnataka

‘I am in home quarantine’

In an apparent response to Kalaburagi Congress leaders Sharan Prakash Patil, B.R. Patil and others who, in a press conference, alleged that Kalaburagi in-charge Minister Govind Karol was being insensitive by not paying visit to the flood-hit areas, Mr. Karjol said that he was in home-quarantine after being infected with COVID-19.

In a press note released soon after the press conference of Kalaburagi Congress leaders, Mr. Karjol said that he was in home-quarantine on the advice of doctors after being he and his family members were infected with COVID-19.

“I am presently in home-quarantine and, hence, I am not able to visit flood-hit areas in Kalabu…

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 5:05:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/i-am-in-home-quarantine/article32862319.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY