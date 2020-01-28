Hunger strike by transport corporation employees

Hundreds of employees from various transport corporations in the State staged a symbolic upavasa satyagraha (hunger strike) at Freedom Park here on Monday demanding, among other things, that they be considered as government employees and the announcement be made in the upcoming Budget session of the Karnataka Assembly. The protest was organised by Karnataka State Road Transport Employees’ League. Protesters included drivers, conductors and mechanics.

Speaking to The Hindu, Tippeswamy. K., general secretary of the league, said that if their demands were not met during the session, they would start ticket-less travel. “If our demands are not met, we will start ticket-less travel where we will work but not issue tickets,” he said.

Mr. Tippeswamy, who also works as a technical assistant, said that they are paid 30-40% less than other government corporation employees. “Many government corporation employees are paid as per the 6th pay commission and we are not. We do not even have health insurance,” he said.

Another protester said that even they should be brought under Arogya Sanjeevani programme. “The police are beneficiaries. In the same way, it has to be extended to us,” the protester said. “We have been demanding this for years and have conducted various types of protests. We have written to all concerned officials and ministers,” he said.

Employees from BMTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC, and NERTC participated.

Following protests by the employees, the KSRTC had formed a committee in October last year to look into the matter. The committee consists of senior officials from BMTC, NWRTC, NERTC, and KSTRC.