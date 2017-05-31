Hundreds of students enjoy guided tour of Science Express in Kalaburagi

After travelling to 37 towns and cities, the ninth Science Express, a mobile exhibition mounted on 16-coach AC train initiated by Union Government’s Department of Science and Technology, reached Gulbarga railway station here on Wednesday morning.

The exhibition, which was around the central theme of climate change, was opened for public view after Deputy Commissioner Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh inaugurated it at 10 a.m. He called upon the general public, particularly student community, to make use of the exhibition on wheels which would be stationed here till Friday evening. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Hephsiba Rani Korlapati was present during the inauguration.

Hundreds of students from different schools throng the station to take a look at the exhibition. Trained resources persons explained about the exhibits.

“The exhibition helped us learn about global warming caused by increased green-house gases. With the help of guides present at the exhibition, we could understand the adverse effects of global warming and the means and ways to address the issue,” a student from Sharana Baasaveshwara Residential High School said.

Authorities said that there would be no entry fee for exhibition, which would be open for all between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. till Friday. They also said that mobile phones, cameras, bags, match-boxes, cigarettes and other tobacco items, water bottles and any liquids and sharp-pointed objects would not be allowed.

The exhibitions in Coach 1 and 2 provide basic understanding about causes of climate change due to human activities and its adverse impacts on nature and society — such as rise in temperature and sea level and monsoon variations affecting water, agriculture, biodiversity and human health. While Coach 3 and 4 emphasise the adaptation strategies in rural and urban areas providing examples from fields, Coach 5 and 6 are based on mitigation strategies for restoration of balance by enhancing sinks and reducing emission levels through renewable energy. Coach-7 is exclusively on international negotiations on climate change, giving explanation on various agreements signed by different countries and resolutions made in international forums.

Coach-8 advises how an individual can contribute to restoration of natural balance by making simple changes in lifestyle. The exhibitions in coaches 9 and 10 cover the themes like biotechnology for bio-resources and natural conservation. Coach-11 showcase innovations in science and technology, science education and technological solutions for societal development.

A Kids Zone is set-up in Coach-12 for children of Class 5 and below to engage in fun activities, games and puzzles in science, mathematics and environment and Joy of Science, a small laboratory established for students of Class 6-10 is in Coach-13 where they can try out lab experiments.