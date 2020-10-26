Hukkeri’s remarks shock party colleagues

He said he would campaign for Suresh Angadi’s kin if BJP gives the ticket

Prakash Hukkeri, one of the senior leaders of the Congress, shocked his party colleagues when he said that he would campaign for the BJP, if it decided to field a member of the late Suresh Angadi’s family in the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypolls. However, he has denied plans of joining the BJP.

The Lingayat leader from Examba near Chikkodi has been a Lok Sabha member from Chikkodi once, a member of the State Cabinet twice, and has entered the Assembly five times from Chikkodi and Sadalaga. He conceded defeat before BJP’s Annasaheb Jolle in Parliament elections from Chikkodi last year.

‘Great friend’

Mr. Hukkeri reasoned that Suresh Angadi was a “great friend” and he had great affection for the late leader’s family. He said he would not ask the BJP to give party ticket to Angadi’s wife or children, but if one of them were to get it, he would work towards ensuring their victory. “I will be as involved in their campaign as I would be in my son’s campaign,” he said.

He also said he would not bother much about the Congress high command’s response to his stand. “I would not care what they think or do. Angadi was a great friend and I will be doing my bit to help them win,” he said.

Mr. Hukkeri said while he was a contender to contest for bypolls from Belagavi, that would change if the BJP nominates a member of Angadi’s family. “I will not seek Congress ticket to fight them. I will instead, campaign for them,” he said.

On social media

This triggered an angry reaction from some Congress leaders and workers. Some workers filled their social media pages with anti-Hukkeri posts where they said that such leaders should not be allowed to continue in the Congress. Some BJP supporters welcomed the statement and said the BJP high command should invite Mr. Hukkeri to the party.

This was not easily accepted by the BJP either. Shankargouda Patil, Karnataka’s representative in New Delhi, said the BJP was not concerned about his statement. He also said he had no idea about Mr. Hukkeri’s plans or moves.

‘Unbecoming’

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi told journalists in Bailhongal on Monday that such statements were unbecoming of senior Congress leaders like Mr. Hukkeri. He said he would advise Mr. Hukkeri to concentrate on his constituency Chikkodi, rather than giving tips about the Belagavi bypoll. To a question, he said the party high command would decide on whether his statement merits disciplinary action.

A Congress leader, a State-level functionary, said such statements were not unexpected from Mr. Hukkeri. He had quarrelled with the Congress election committee that had rejected his application for party ticket from Belagavi Lok Sabha seat instead of Chikkodi. “Since then, he has been speaking in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. He has also been showing interest in entering the fray from Belagavi,” he said. “Mr. Hukkeri has spoken thus to send a message that he is a formidable political force in the district.”

Mr. Hukkeri told The Hindu that his statement was non-political and that he had made it based on his emotional relationship with the Angadi family. He saw no contradiction in being a Congressman and announcing support to a friend’s family who is from a different party. He denied suggestions that he was hinting that he would join the BJP.