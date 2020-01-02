Hubballi sees protests for and against CAA

The city witnessed protests for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday with two different groups taking out marches and staging demonstrations.

While students led by the office-bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out a procession in support of the CAA, several women led by the office-bearers of the Udaan Welfare Association staged a protest before the Mini-Vidhana Soudha.

The students supporting the CAA carried a huge tricolour over their heads and congregated at Brindavan Circle near the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna and raised slogans in support of CAA.

They also held placards with slogans supporting the CAA and emphasised the need to protect the country and the role of students in doing so.

Addressing the students, ABVP office-bearers said that CAA was required in the interest of the country.

Scores of women staged a demonstration in front of Mini-Vidhana Soudha, which houses the office of the Hubballi tahsilidar.

Holding placards opposing the CAA, they raised slogans against the Union government for trying to divide the country on the basis of religion.

They subsequently submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Justice of India seeking abolition of the ‘discriminatory’ CAA to the tahsildar.