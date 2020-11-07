Hubballi Nagarika Horata Samiti condemns power tariff hike

It urges government to immediately roll back decision

Conveners and members of the Hubballi Nagarika Horata Samiti have condemned the State government’s decision on hiking electricity tariff and have urged for an immediate rollback.

Members of the samiti staged a demonstration in front of the Mini-Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday and condemned the hike in strong terms.

Leading the protest, conveners of the samiti Mahesh Pattar and Imrut Ijari said that at a time when the people of the State were yet to come out of the hardships owing to COVID-19, the BJP led government had allowed the hike putting further burden on the common people.

Mr. Pattar said that the BJP-led government had continued its practice of unnecessarily burdening the common people and added that the power tariff hike would adversely impact all sectors trying to recover.

Mr. Amrut Ijari said that at the same time the BJP-led Union government continued to fleece the common people by continuous hikes in fuel prices.

“The BJP waited till the completion of the polling, which showed how the party was deceiving people,” he said.

The samiti members submitted a memorandum to the Hubballi tahsildar urging the State government to immediately withdraw the power tariff hike and take steps to provide COVID-19 relief to the affected people.

They also urged the government to increase the person days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act Scheme.