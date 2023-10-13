Hubballi girl steps into the shoes of a British diplomat for a day 

October 13, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The International Day of the Girl Child became an unforgettable occasion for Sanjana Hiremath, a 23-year-old resident of Hubballi. On that day in Bengaluru, she assumed the position of the British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) for a day. The British High Commission in India has been organising the “High Commissioner for a Day” competition every year since 2017, to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child (11 October).

Applicants for this year’s competition were invited to submit a one-minute video answering the question: “How can young people help lead the way in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?.”

Out of 180 applications from talented young women around the country, Ms. Hiremath was picked as the winner for DHC for a Day in Bengaluru. Sanjana holds a master’s degree in media and communications and is currently employed at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

On the special day, Ms. Hiremath said, “Spending a day as the British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru was a dream come true. I had the opportunity to interact with and learn from the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru’s team’s leadership and women leaders across wide-ranging fields. Like I said in my competition entry, I will continue to be the goalkeeper and make a difference.”

A packed day

As the UK’s top diplomat in Bengaluru, Sanjana got to experience an exciting range of activities over the course of a packed day. Her day started with breakfast with Chandru Iyer, DHC Karnataka, and Kerala, at the DHC’s residence in Bengaluru, followed by discussions at the British Deputy High Commission office in Bengaluru, where she spoke about her ideas to advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). At lunch, she met Australian Consul General Hilary McGeachy over a jolada rotti oota at Basaveshwara Khanavali and spoke about women in leadership as well as North Karnataka’s unique cuisine.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Iyer said, “The ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition provides a platform to young women to raise awareness about girls’ rights and highlight the importance of women in leadership roles. Sanjana was an excellent fit for my role as Deputy High Commissioner. I wish her all the success for her future goals”.

Ms. Hiremath’s day ended with a meeting with Chevening Gurukul Fellow and Additional Chief Secretary Uma Mahadevan (IAS) for a freewheeling chat about democratising education through access to libraries, skills training, SDGs, Chevening scholarships, and women in leadership.