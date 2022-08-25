Karnataka

Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation to discuss request for Ganesh pandal in Idgah Maidan

A file photo of the Idgah Maidan, located adjacent to the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle, in Hubballi.

A file photo of the Idgah Maidan, located adjacent to the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle, in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

With the newly formed Rani Chennamma (Idgah) Ganesh Utsav Samiti seeking permission for celebration of Ganesh festival at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation is all set to take up the issue for discussion in the monthly municipal council meeting on August 25.

The Samiti has been seeking permission for installation of a Ganesh idol at the Idgah Maidan. The Municipal Commissioner has told the Samiti that they would consider the application if all other government agencies gave permission for the same.

On August 22, the Samitii had staged a protest demanding permission from the municipal corporation to install the idol at the Idgah Maidan.

On August 24, the Samiti met Mayor Iresh Anchatageri, floor leader Thippanna Majjagi, councillor Santosh Chavan and others with a request to take up the issue in the monthly meeting on August 25.

Hanumanth Niranjan of the Samiti said that the Mayor had promised to include the issue in the additional agenda and take it up for discussion.

Sources in the municipal corporation said that the issue had been included in the additional agenda of the council meeting.


