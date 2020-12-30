House sealed, sanitisation work on in Shivamogga

Shivamogga district administration has begun field survey and sanitisation in Savarkar Nagar in Shivamogga after four people, who had returned to the city from Britain recently, tested positive for the new strain of SARS-CoV-2.
A couple and their two children, who had returned on December 22, had tested positive for the infection. The house has been sealed down. The family members, who were staying put in Britain, could not visit Shivamogga when a family member died four months ago, because of the lockdown.
Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer of Shivamogga, told The Hindu that the four had been isolated since their arrival. There were only two primary contacts of them and they tested negative for the infection.
“We have begun sanitisation of an area of 100 metres around their house at Savarkar Nagar. Besides that, the staff members have begun the field survey in the locality to find out people with symptoms”, he said.
The infected are being treated at the COVID-19 hospital in the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath