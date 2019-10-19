House damage: Relief through housing corporation

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Dharwad district in charge Jagadish Shettar has said that disbursement of compensation to owners of houses damaged in the floods in the district will be done through Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation and the amount will be paid directly to the beneficiaries.

Chairing a meeting to review progress of flood-relief measures here on Friday, Mr. Shettar said the government had decided to pay ₹5 lakh to the owners of 1,742 houses that were completely damaged in the district. “The owners of 17,024 partially damaged houses will get ₹50,000 each. Already ₹34.54 crore has been disbursed. The remaining amount will be paid directly through Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. District officials should on priority submit the required documents to the corporation,” he said.

Mr. Shettar told the officials that if houses located along the streams were damaged, steps should be taken to relocate them to places of higher altitude. He said as there were reports about damage to houses even after floods and heavy rain, steps should be taken to conduct a survey of such affected houses and provide relief. The owners of farmhouses damaged during the recent floods would also be given compensation, he said.

The Minister said the families of four persons who lost their lives during the floods in the district had been given compensation of ₹5 lakh each. A compensation of ₹12.47 lakh had been given for loss of 212 head of cattle and 2,755 flood-affected families had been given a total of ₹2.75 crore as relief, he said.

For repairs

Mr. Shettar said the government had released ₹40 crore for taking up repairs of damaged school buildings, anganwadis, and health centres. This apart, ₹31.5 crore had been released for repair of roads under the Public Works Department, he said.

Officials informed the meeting that 1,15,746 farmers in the district had been affected during the rabi season (2018–19) and 18,965 of them had been given compensation of ₹13.05 crore.

MLAs Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Amrut Desai, C.M. Nimbannavar, and Kusumavati Shivalli, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan, ZP CEO B.C. Sateesh, and municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal were present.