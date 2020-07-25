Hotels and resorts reopen in Chamarajanagar

The Chamarajanagar district administration has ordered the reopening of tourist places and rescinded its earlier directives forbidding hotels, resorts, and homestays from accepting reservations and bookings.
Chamarajanagar is known for its forests and has Bandipur, BRT Tiger Reserve, and M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, apart from drawing pilgrims to the Male Mahadeshwara temple. Safaris will be offered only on half the carrying capacity of the vehicles, according to officials.
The orders, which came into immediate effect, was issued late on Friday evening and Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi said the Sunday lockdown would, however, continue with the associated restrictions. He said the reopening was necessitated to give a kickstart to the district’s flagging economy.
Soon after the unlocking began in June, there was a surge in tourists visiting Bandipur and other places of interest, following which restrictions were clamped again in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases. However, Mr. Ravi said it was imperative to protect the economy.
Temple tourism at M.M. Hills was not affected by the earlier orders as the authorities had put in place measures to ensure social distancing. Also, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district was 170 as on Saturday, and hence there was no need for a prolonged lockdown of tourist places, officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath