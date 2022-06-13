Hotel, travel industry feel Yoga Day may fuel Mysuru’s tourism

100% occupancy foreseen ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2022 on June 21 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country’s celebrations at the palace

The hospitality and travel industry in Mysuru are hoping to cash in on the grand Yoga Day celebrations being hosted here on June 21 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations with a yoga performance by about 15,000 enthusiasts at the iconic Mysuru palace.

Stakeholders aver that Mysuru hosting the country’s main Yoga Day event with the PM endorsing the ancient art will surely promote Mysuru and tourism. “We could foresee the long-term impact of celebrations on tourism, especially when Dasara is just a few months away. With COVID-19 under control and tourism revival happening now, yoga day has come as an icing on the cake,” they say.

Hotels in Mysuru are hoping for a 100% occupancy with yoga enthusiasts expected to turn up in large numbers to be part of the celebrations. “We have been told that many people will join the celebrations at multiple venues in Mysuru. This will bring revenue to us as they will stay in hotels with families and friends. Many would like to be around here for a day or two after Yoga Day for tourism reasons. The grand celebrations have come at a right time since the current season is considered off-season with the start of schools and colleges,” said Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayana Gowda.

He told The Hindu that enquiries and bookings for hotels may pick up in the coming weekend. Mysuru is a yoga hub and its strengths will now be seen as thousands of people would be performing across the city with the palace centerstage. “I’m sure of the impact of this event on tourism and Dasara. But, the authorities must support what has been happening for the good of the city’s tourism promotion,” Mr. Gowda said.

Mysuru is now being talked about in yoga hubs ahead of the day. “Not many were aware about Mysuru’s strength on the yoga front. With the country’s main event being organised here, everyone has started to learn about the city and how yoga has prospered in the city of royals. After two years of COVID-19, the city wanted a bigger push for tourism promotion and the yoga day has come at the right time,” opined B.S. Prashanth, president, Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru.

Mr. Prashanth, who heads the Mysore Travel Forum, said the district administration must capitalize on the benefits of Yoga Day and keep up the momentum so that it could act as an advantage for Dasara celebrations, which have been low-key for two years as a result of the pandemic.