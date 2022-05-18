Horatti formally joins BJP in CM’s presence

Veteran political leader Basavaraj Horatti, who resigned as chairman of the Legislative Council and MLC a few days ago, formally joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

It was only a formality as Mr. Horatti, who was the senior most member in the Karnataka Legislative Council, had already discussed the issue with party key strategist Amit Shah. He had been elected earlier on JD(S) ticket.

The Chief Minister announced that a mega event would be held in Hubballi soon to induct him into the fold. The CM said that the inclusion of Mr. Horatti, who holds a record for being a long-serving member of the Legislative Council, will add great strength to the party, especially in North Karnataka.

Prominent BJP leader from Hubballi, Jagadish Shettar, National General Secretary C.T. Ravi and Revenue Minister R. Ashok were present on the occasion.